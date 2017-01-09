Gores Holdings II Plans $375 Million ...

Gores Holdings II Plans $375 Million IPO for January 13th

Gores Holdings II plans to raise $375 million in an initial public offering on Friday, January 13th. The company plans to issue 37,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

