Golden Globes 2017: Top Party Invites We Want Right Now
Nobody throws a party like the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as three hours on TV adds up to five days of festivities across L.A. Each year on the morning of the Golden Globes, Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Lorenzo Soria gives the Beverly Hilton waitstaff in Beverly Hills a pep talk. With official parties starting four days earlier and festivities rolling into Monday morning, there may not be an empty glass in a five-mile perimeter of the industry's favorite televised party of the year this Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TV Producer
|58
|Kylie
|4 hr
|Johnny
|1
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Thomas
|351
|Truckers: Â‘Road rageÂ’ getting worse, not better
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Micheal Moore
|17 hr
|Micheal More
|9
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|18 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|20
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC