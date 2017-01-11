Former Relativity executive accuses f...

Former Relativity executive accuses founder of fraud and alleges porn activity in offices

Ryan Kavanaugh, the founder and chief executive of Relativity Media, has been hit with a lawsuit by a former executive at the studio who accuses the once high-flying media executive of hiring him on false pretenses and then improperly firing him. In a bizarre twist, former executive Adam Fields also contends that porn-related activity has taken place in the Relativity offices in Beverly Hills.

