Film academy troubled by possible vis...

Film academy troubled by possible visa ban of Oscar nominee

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi poses for a photo during the premiere of his film, "The Salesman, in Paris. The motion picture academy calls "extremely troubling," the possible visa ban of Iranian director Farhadi, whose feature film "The Salesman" is nominated for a best foreign language Oscar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 15 min I got Fired Today 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr melvin perez 20,785
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 12 hr Vladimir Puty Putin 25
News Anti-Trump, immigration halt protests planned a... 14 hr guest 3
Efforts Told to Improve Jail Hospital : CARL BR... 17 hr Mamee 2
News Putting a illegala back into illegal immigratio... 18 hr tomin cali 1
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... Sat Frogface Kate 3
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,364,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC