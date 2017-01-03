Federal government to grant, loan $1.6 billion for Los Angeles subway expansion
LOS ANGELES The expansion of the Los Angeles region's subway network got a $1.6 billion boost Wednesday as federal officials announced grants and loans that will help push the tracks west through Beverly Hills, toward the Pacific Ocean. The package will help complete the second phase of an underground extension that will after a third extension connect downtown Los Angeles with part of the city's congested west side that lacks train service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RSM News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|19 min
|TV Producer
|63
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|10 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|14 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|17 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|352
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|23 hr
|Christian Jerksoff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC