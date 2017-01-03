Federal government to grant, loan $1....

Federal government to grant, loan $1.6 billion for Los Angeles subway expansion

17 hrs ago Read more: RSM News

LOS ANGELES The expansion of the Los Angeles region's subway network got a $1.6 billion boost Wednesday as federal officials announced grants and loans that will help push the tracks west through Beverly Hills, toward the Pacific Ocean. The package will help complete the second phase of an underground extension that will after a third extension connect downtown Los Angeles with part of the city's congested west side that lacks train service.

