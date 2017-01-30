Family Dollar site sells for $2 milli...

Family Dollar site sells for $2 million on Plank Road

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

The site of a Family Dollar store on Plank Road has been sold to a California investor for just under $2 million, less than a year after the land originally changed hands for $400,000. Hyun Ye Choi, of Beverly Hills, California, bought the land at 5566 Plank Road, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal immigrates Are BANNED from Harbor Freig... 1 hr ThomasA 4
News Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as... 2 hr Well Well 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mary smith 20,788
How to get reliable Mozilla Firefox Customer Se... 5 hr solvebe 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 7 hr right guard 814
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 21 hr Now_What- 33
News Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci... 23 hr Rose of Tralee 14
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC