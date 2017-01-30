Family Dollar site sells for $2 million on Plank Road

The site of a Family Dollar store on Plank Road has been sold to a California investor for just under $2 million, less than a year after the land originally changed hands for $400,000. Hyun Ye Choi, of Beverly Hills, California, bought the land at 5566 Plank Road, according to documents filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's Office.

