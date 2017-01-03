Escapism or realism? Awards season gets serious with Golden Globes

Producer Gary Gilbert, actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, director Damien Chazelle, producer Jordan Horowitz and costume designer Mary Zophres pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for 'La La Land' during the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., December 11, 2016. Host and comedian Jimmy Fallon kisses a camera during a red carpet rollout during preparations for the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.