Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Dory' to lecture Trump on immigration
In this March 21, 2015, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the 26th annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Award-winning daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres strayed from her typically apolitical stance to rail against Donald Trump's weekend screening of her film "Finding Dory."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hollywood Slams Donald Trump's #MuslimBan as...
|31 min
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|1 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|35
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|melvin perez
|20,800
|Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w...
|3 hr
|Linda Miller
|1
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|7 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|Beware of Con Man Swami Premodaya Satsang I-cod...
|7 hr
|Beware
|1
|Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star'
|9 hr
|Pasquali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC