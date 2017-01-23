Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for ...

Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for their Oscar close-ups

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, "Moonlight." Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11) 1 hr 25or6to4 24
Http://miamicocatea.com 11 hr Paul calais 5
News 1 Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Torso... 12 hr tellinitlikeitis 5
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 15 hr Inglewood Lanes 6
News Steve McQueen (Mar '12) 18 hr James 4
News Thousands gather in downtown LA for women's march 20 hr ThomasA 7
News Bangladeshi' shot dead during robbery in Los An... 21 hr Hey Dude 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC