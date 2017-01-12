Directors Guild announces nominees for film achievement
This Jan. 8, 2017 file photo shows Damien Chazelle, director and screenwriter for "La La Land," in the press room with the award for best screenplay - motion picture at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Chazelle, - sAuMoonlight - sAos - sAu Barry Jenkins and "Manchester By The Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan all scored their first ever Directors Guild Award nominations for outstanding directorial achievement for a feature film, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|TV Producer
|112
|Fans upset over Texas pop star's near-nude photo
|5 hr
|Pearl
|1
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|11 hr
|itanimulli
|7
|Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig...
|14 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga...
|14 hr
|Lo mein
|2
|To all of you Chargers fans out there in Los An...
|20 hr
|Local
|7
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC