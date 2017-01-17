Coronations, Coups, And Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump exemplify our contradictory feelings about the rich and famous. As Hidden Brain explores this week, we idolize the powerful, but also relish their downfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 min
|TV Producer
|173
|Activists Led by Al Sharpton Brave Cold, Rain f...
|48 min
|shot first whites
|47
|non question pour nous
|17 hr
|good job trump hater
|1
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful ChildrenÂ’s Picture Book
|19 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Drain Hollywood
|Mon
|Well Well
|3
|Bristol Palin announces she is expecting her th...
|Jan 15
|douglas fairbanks...
|3
|Jessica Alba's Honest Co. recalls baby powder d...
|Jan 14
|Frank Furtive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC