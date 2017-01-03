Casey Affleck joins Golden Globes presenter list
Casey Affleck and Annette Bening have joined the list of stars who will present at the Golden Globe Awards this weekend. The 41-year-old actor - who is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in 'Manchester by the Sea' - and the former double Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy actress have been added to the line-up of famous faces who will reveal the winners of some of the big prizes at the annual ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|22 min
|TV Producer
|68
|Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood...
|5 hr
|Sweet
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|its a fact
|Dec 28
|afriend
|4
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 27
|afriend
|2
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Dec 22
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC