Casey Affleck joins Golden Globes presenter list

Casey Affleck and Annette Bening have joined the list of stars who will present at the Golden Globe Awards this weekend. The 41-year-old actor - who is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in 'Manchester by the Sea' - and the former double Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy actress have been added to the line-up of famous faces who will reveal the winners of some of the big prizes at the annual ceremony.

