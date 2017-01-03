Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds shine in HBOa s a Bright Lightsa documentary
Carrie Fisher, left, with mother Debbie Reynolds in the documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” on HBO. Photo credit: Fisher Family Archives/courtesy of HBO At the beginning of HBO's “Bright Lights” - a documentary made before the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher - the mother and daughter kibitz like a pair of old vaudevillians as images from their old home movies roll by.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|2 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|6 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|9 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|12 hr
|ThomasA
|352
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|13 hr
|TV Producer
|60
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|15 hr
|Christian Jerksoff
|51
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC