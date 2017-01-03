Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds shi...

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds shine in HBOa s a Bright Lightsa documentary

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Carrie Fisher, left, with mother Debbie Reynolds in the documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” on HBO. Photo credit: Fisher Family Archives/courtesy of HBO At the beginning of HBO's “Bright Lights” - a documentary made before the deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher - the mother and daughter kibitz like a pair of old vaudevillians as images from their old home movies roll by.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ... 2 hr Jane 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 6 hr fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 8 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 9 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 12 hr ThomasA 352
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 13 hr TV Producer 60
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 15 hr Christian Jerksoff 51
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC