Canuck cliche? Are Canadians really as nice as Meryl Streep and the world insist?

Ryan Gosling poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for "La La Land" at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP TORONTO - When Michigan-born author Kerry Colburn started dating a Canadian, her girlfriends had an immediate great impression of him - without even meeting the guy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.