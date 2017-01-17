Blue Bottle Coffee Blows Into Beverly Hills Next
The Blue Bottle family of coffee shops continues to grow, as the Bay Area company unveils plans to move into a slim new space in Beverly Hills soon. This outlet should bring the number of Southern California locations up to eight, and further makes them one of the most prominent specialty coffee makers in a city full of them already.
