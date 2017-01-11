Beverly Hills Talent Agency Hit With Multiple Criminal Charges
The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed criminal charges against the operators of an unlicensed Beverly Hills talent agency for falsely claiming that it was licensed to represent child actors and for violating the Krekorian Act, which prohibits advance fees for talent services. Patrick Arnold Simpson and Paul Atteukenian, who run Network International Models & Talent , were charged with seven counts each including representing children without a child performer service permit, falsely representing that the business was a licensed talent agency, petty theft, attempted grand theft and criminal conspiracy.
