Beverly Hills Talent Agency Hit With ...

Beverly Hills Talent Agency Hit With Multiple Criminal Charges

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

The Los Angeles City Attorney's office has filed criminal charges against the operators of an unlicensed Beverly Hills talent agency for falsely claiming that it was licensed to represent child actors and for violating the Krekorian Act, which prohibits advance fees for talent services. Patrick Arnold Simpson and Paul Atteukenian, who run Network International Models & Talent , were charged with seven counts each including representing children without a child performer service permit, falsely representing that the business was a licensed talent agency, petty theft, attempted grand theft and criminal conspiracy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fullerton Police Looking For Undocumented Immig... 4 hr tomin cali 1
The Secret History of Tactile Pavement 6 hr Joan 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 18 hr TV Producer 105
Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from... 19 hr MVille Miner 5
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 21 hr afriend 89
its a fact Dec 28 afriend 4
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! Dec 27 afriend 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at January 12 at 9:41AM PST

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC