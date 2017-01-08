Behind the bar, - the only Oscar at t...

Behind the bar, - the only Oscar at the Golden Globes'

Longtime bartender Oscar Zuleta at the Beverly Hilton Hotel keeps the drinks flowing at the awards circuit's booziest gathering. Behind the bar, 'the only Oscar at the Golden Globes' Longtime bartender Oscar Zuleta at the Beverly Hilton Hotel keeps the drinks flowing at the awards circuit's booziest gathering.

