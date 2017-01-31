An Old Favorite Returns to the L.A. J...

An Old Favorite Returns to the L.A. Jazz Scene: Kevin Kanner's Mint Jam

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: LA Weekly

Pushing his drums on a cart into Pico Boulevard club the Mint on a recent Monday night, Kevin Kanner exclaimed, "When I pulled up in the alley out back, it was just, wow ... like old times." Keyboardist Josh Nelson rolled his gear through the room shortly thereafter with a "whoa, I'm having flashbacks here!" Kanner and Nelson are the only two holdovers from Kanner's earlier jazz jam bands at the Mint, a tradition that began in 2005 and ended in September of 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 41 min rosemary 20,799
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr ThomasA 34
News Paris Jackson to guest star on Fox TV drama 'Star' 2 hr Pasquali 1
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 3 hr right guard 817
Happy Birthday Sean!! (May '11) 4 hr Lace Holland NYC 11
Please, Pass the Sanctuary State Law! 12 hr PresDJTrump 1
News SAG Awards find unifying theme in Trump policies 14 hr G Gordan liddy 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,451 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC