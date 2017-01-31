An Old Favorite Returns to the L.A. Jazz Scene: Kevin Kanner's Mint Jam
Pushing his drums on a cart into Pico Boulevard club the Mint on a recent Monday night, Kevin Kanner exclaimed, "When I pulled up in the alley out back, it was just, wow ... like old times." Keyboardist Josh Nelson rolled his gear through the room shortly thereafter with a "whoa, I'm having flashbacks here!" Kanner and Nelson are the only two holdovers from Kanner's earlier jazz jam bands at the Mint, a tradition that began in 2005 and ended in September of 2010.
