American singer SIA takes inspiration...

American singer SIA takes inspiration from Bollywood for her latest...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

As the film gears towards its first major test with its much deserved 4 Golden Globe Nominations, results of which will be declared at the glamorous ceremony on 8th January. With the film already picking steam much before its release in India, owing to the film being set largely in the country, now the latest buzz is the new video by popular American singer SIA, music of which is impaired completely from Indian and Bollywood beats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 3 hr TV Producer 79
dogs tortured by horrible men 15 hr dhag 1
Court Documents EXPOSED! Los Angeles Sponsored ... 16 hr Baddboyfilms News... 1
Charter Cable Stops VCR/DVD Recording (Jun '08) 19 hr Dee 15
News Why a guy who goes by Jesus changed a Hollywood... Fri Sweet 1
its a fact Dec 28 afriend 4
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! Dec 27 afriend 2
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,692,013

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC