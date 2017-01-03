American singer SIA takes inspiration from Bollywood for her latest...

As the film gears towards its first major test with its much deserved 4 Golden Globe Nominations, results of which will be declared at the glamorous ceremony on 8th January. With the film already picking steam much before its release in India, owing to the film being set largely in the country, now the latest buzz is the new video by popular American singer SIA, music of which is impaired completely from Indian and Bollywood beats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.