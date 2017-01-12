Allianz econ adviser says strong U.S....

Allianz econ adviser says strong U.S. dollar biggest risk in 2017

Mohamed El-Erian speaks during the ''Financial Recovery: When and How?'' panel at the 2009 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 27, 2009. Global growth could be better than expected in 2017, though many uncertainties remain that could impact expansion, with the biggest of them being steep gains in the U.S. currency, Allianz's Mohamed A. El-Erian said on Monday.

