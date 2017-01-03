A Meal For Winners

More than a thousand of Hollywood's film and TV elite will be celebrated the Golden Globe 2017 Awards in the International Ballroom of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on January 8, where a staff of 11 chefs, 120 culinary staff, 50 bartenders, 160 stewards and 250 servers under the creative direction of Chef Alberico Nuniata were enlisted to prepare and serve culinary delights for the after-parties and a divine three course awards dinner. The premiere starter was a golden salad of roasted golden and red beets with watermelon radish, goat cheese, grapefruit and roasted pistachios with ceviche lime dressing for the memorable dinner designed by Chef Alberico Nunziata.

