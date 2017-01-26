8 Gross Things That Happen When You Share Beauty Products
I get it: Sometimes the contents of your BFF's makeup bag are way more exciting than your own, and you've never met a tester product at Sephora that you didn't want to immediately put on your face. But proceed with caution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|5 hr
|LongBeachGirl
|1
|Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i...
|5 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|16
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|6 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|6 hr
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|L.A., Glendale seek injunction against Toonervi... (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|CarToonerville
|134
|Tazing and Drowning a Suspect
|15 hr
|Tazed and confused
|1
|Alec Baldwin Is A Disgusting Human Being!! (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Well Well
|26
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC