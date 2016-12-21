Zsa Zsa Gabor died of a heart attack,...

Zsa Zsa Gabor died of a heart attack, coroner says

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Gabor was 99 years old when she died on Dec. 18. Her death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of death, with coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease as contributing factors. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 N. Roxbury Drive, followed by interment at Westwood Village Memorial Park, 1218 Glendon Ave. Gabor, who would have turned 100 on Feb. 6, was born in Budapest, won the Miss Hungary crown in 1936, and emigrated to the United States where she embarked on movie career that mostly saw her in B-movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 5 min ComptonCooper 12
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 51 min Chase Private Client 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 52 min TV Producer 39
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr TOXIC COPS 20,747
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 3 hr Joan 1
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 5 hr Le Jimbo 1
Http://miamicocatea.com 15 hr Mark Hurley 4
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,971 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,350

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC