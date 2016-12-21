Zsa Zsa Gabor died of a heart attack, coroner says

Gabor was 99 years old when she died on Dec. 18. Her death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest as the cause of death, with coronary artery disease and cerebral vascular disease as contributing factors. The service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 504 N. Roxbury Drive, followed by interment at Westwood Village Memorial Park, 1218 Glendon Ave. Gabor, who would have turned 100 on Feb. 6, was born in Budapest, won the Miss Hungary crown in 1936, and emigrated to the United States where she embarked on movie career that mostly saw her in B-movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.