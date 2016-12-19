Who was Zsa Zsa Gabor? She paved the way for Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump, dahhling.

Hungarian-American actress and Hollywood socialite Zsa Zsa Gabor died Dec. 18, at the age of 99. She was known for her extravagant taste, many marriages and iconic way of addressing people as "dah-ling," since gaining the public spotlight in the 1940s. Zsa Zsa Gabor lived many celebrity lifetimes in one.

