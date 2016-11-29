Where to eat in Beverly Hills: Eight new and notable restaurants
Southern biscuits lashed with maple butter, pillows of fried pizza dough covered in a blanket of prosciutto, and vegan lasagna layered with cashew cream cheese - this is the new 90210 dining scene. Of course, Beverly Hills is still Beverly Hills, where tourists come to people watch along Rodeo Drive and where most of the notable restaurants are located inside swanky hotels.
