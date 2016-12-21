Watch George Michael on a Extrasa Christmas Special
The scene begins with Ricky Gervais - as Andy Millman - strolling through Hampstead Heath after an audition. He comes across "the waiting bench" and soon finds out it's a spot for gay men to find sexual partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15)
|55 min
|yeesy
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|32
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|4 hr
|TomFontana
|35
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|afriend
|87
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|12 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|10
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|20 hr
|Roberto Lockard
|90
|2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year...
|20 hr
|Joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC