Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be inducted into Rock Hall
In this Aug. 6, 2013 file photo, Arnel Pineda, left, and Neal Schon of the rock band Journey perform onstage following a panel discussion on the Independent Lens documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey," at the PBS Summer 2013 TCA press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|43 min
|The Golden Bear
|9
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|George Patterson
|86
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|8 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
|its a fact
|Dec 19
|ilove Uranus
|1
|If Hillary Clinton wore EarPiece during Benghaz... (Nov '15)
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|3
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC