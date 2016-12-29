The very best celebrity homes of 2016

The rare celebrity home that may be more famous than its owner, the Playboy Mansion sold in August for an astonishing $100 million-the second-most expensive sale in Los Angeles County history. Longtime owner Hugh Hefner won't be moving out just yet though; as part of the sale agreement, buyer Daren Metropoulos agreed to let the 90-year-old publisher of dirty pictures remain in the home as a tenant.

