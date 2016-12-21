Reynolds and Fisher die prior to HBO ...

Reynolds and Fisher die prior to HBO release of film on their lives

The deaths of actress and writer Carrie Fisher and her Hollywood legend mother, Debbie Reynolds, on successive days this week lend a special poignancy to an upcoming HBO film about their relationship. The film, "Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher," is expected to premiere on the pay cable network sometime this spring.

