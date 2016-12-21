Priyanka Chopra joins Nicole Kidman and Sylvester Stallone as a presenter at Golden Globes 2017
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. The 34-year-old actress has made a successful international debut with American show "Quantico" and also stars in the movie adaptation of "Baywatch" which releases next year.
