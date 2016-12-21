Please don't see my animated blockbus...

Please don't see my animated blockbuster, says Japan's 'new Miyazaki'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Makoto Shinkai has a problem, a big problem. His mystical teenage body-swap movie 'Your Name' has become such a massive hit it's beginning to worry him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 36 min Okra 26
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 1 hr TV Producer 45
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr I despise most pe... 20,748
its a fact 4 hr afriend 4
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 5 hr Truffles5450 2
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 7 hr Chase Private Client 2
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 10 hr Joan 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,197 • Total comments across all topics: 277,407,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC