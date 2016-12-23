Overdue justice (sort of) for Nile Rodgers
Guitarist Nile Rodgers, center, performed with his band at the 2016 EBONY Power 100 Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Despite a genre-spanning 40-year career, he won't be inducted in April as a performer alongside the Class of 2017 with Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Joan Baez, Yes, and Journey.
