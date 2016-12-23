Kirk Douglas' Palm Springs home goes for more than $3.45 million...
EDITOR'S NOTE: Throughout 2016, many of the world's top superstars tried to sell their glamorous mansions and compounds. From Beverly Hills to Miami and New York City, there was a celebrity property on sale for almost anyone who is extremely wealthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|13 hr
|Old Tranny Micheal
|15
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|13 hr
|Go Skate Day
|3
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|16 hr
|Calvin Rees
|88
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|Dec 22
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
|its a fact
|Dec 19
|ilove Uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC