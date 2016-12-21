Kimberly Stewart steps out shopping with daughter Delilah Genoveva...
She only turned five in the summer, but Kimberly Stewart's daughter is catching up with her tall mum fast. The 5 ft 9in socialite stepped out shopping with her five-year-old youngster Delilah - who seems to have inherited her mum's model height.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|3 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|6 hr
|TV Producer
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,749
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|14 hr
|Christian Taliban
|3
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|14 hr
|Momhearts
|31
|its a fact
|20 hr
|afriend
|4
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|22 hr
|Chase Private Client
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC