Justice Moves Slowly Against Durst in Mob Daughter's Murder
Sixteen years ago almost to the day after the murder of writer Susan Berman , Robert Durst appeared in a pre-trial hearing for the murder of his longtime friend's murder. Berman's body was discovered just before noon on Christmas Eve 2000 after neighbors alerted police her dogs were running loose and the back door of Berman's Benedict Canyon house, near Beverly Hills, was ajar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Psychology Today.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|18 min
|Genl Forrest
|47
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|29 min
|Genl Forrest
|3
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|1 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|10
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|2 hr
|Irene
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Steve McQueen (Mar '12)
|12 hr
|Briscoe Darling
|3
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|13 hr
|Gye16
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC