Israel, You Are Certainly Not Alone
At the Harkham Hillel Hebrew Academy, in Beverly Hills, California, young students know right from wrong. In a show of solidarity, on Friday, December 16, 2016 the entire school gathered to acknowledge Greece and Turkey for being good neighbors and coming to Israel's aid when Israel was ablaze last November, 2016.
