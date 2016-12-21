Is Your Cell Phone Giving You 'Text Neck'?
Prolonged use of handheld devices with the neck in a flexed position is what causes "text neck," an overuse syndrome that triggers neck and shoulder pain . "Simply put, text neck is the pain and injury one experiences from looking down to use a smartphone or other device too much," explains Todd H. Lanman, MD, who specializes in spinal neurosurgery in Beverly Hills, California.
