Irving Azoff Says He Has No 'Official' Role in Trump's Inauguration
Irving Azoff accepts the Recording Academy President's Merit Award onstage during the 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Efforts by team Trump to secure music talent for his inauguration as President on Jan. 20 -- and enlisting top industry insiders to help book those performers -- do not include Irving Azoff , the manager tells The Hollywood Reporter .
