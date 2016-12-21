Inside Zsa Zsa Gabor's Funeral in Beverly Hills

Hollywood darling Zsa Zsa Gabor was remembered my family and friends at a very intimate funeral in Beverly Hills today. Gabor, who was born Sari Gabor, died Dec. 18. Although the Hungarian actress never revealed her birth date, she was thought to be 99. The actress was cremated, according to her husband, Frederic Prinz von Anhalt.

