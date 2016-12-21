How Hollywood's Trump Ennui Has Changed Awards Season

Starting on Nov. 8, at events from the Saban Clinic Gala to the HFPA's celebration of this year's Miss Golden Globes - three Stallone daughters - stars and execs have used the red carpet as a soapbox on issues and a platform to advocate for hope. As election night came to a close, and Republican candidate Donald Trump emerged as president-elect, Hollywood - an overwhelmingly pro-Hillary community whose outspoken members seemed to include nearly every studio head and celebrity aside from Scott Baio and Kirstie Alley - was stunned.

