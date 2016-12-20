House in Beverly Hills is reinvented as a luxury estate
Dual staircases and a fountain lead from the street level to the motor court of the Beverly Hills house. Set up from the street, this gated house in Beverly Hills has been reimagined as a contemporary estate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|40 min
|The Golden Bear
|9
|Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16)
|7 hr
|George Patterson
|86
|My top 10 Jewish news stories of 2016
|8 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|Lisa Vanderpump Is Unsure if She'll Return to '... (Jun '15)
|Dec 20
|Pawlu
|3
|its a fact
|Dec 19
|ilove Uranus
|1
|If Hillary Clinton wore EarPiece during Benghaz... (Nov '15)
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|3
|Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities!
|Dec 18
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC