George Michael's partner: I found him...

George Michael's partner: I found him lying peacefully in bedMore...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

Pop superstar George Michael has been described as a "beautiful person" and a "kind and generous man" after he was found dead in bed by his partner. His former long-term partner Kenny Goss said he was devastated at the death, which is being treated by police as "unexplained but not suspicious".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
its a fact 4 min afriend 2
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! 14 min afriend 2
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 1 hr Miguel Brunelle 91
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr Wack0 Texas 36
crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15) 4 hr yeesy 2
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 32
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 9 hr afriend 87
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Health Care
  5. Ebola
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC