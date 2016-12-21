George Michael set his own agenda on way to artistic fame

In November 1998, George Michael appeared on "Late Show With David Letterman" to promote his new greatest-hits collection - and to publicly address his arrest earlier that year for lewd conduct in a Beverly Hills restroom. The English pop star, pressed to explain what happened at Will Rogers Memorial Park, told Letterman he'd been a victim of police entrapment but acknowledged, "I'm no stranger to outdoor nooky."

