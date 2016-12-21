George Michael set his own agenda on ...

George Michael set his own agenda on way to artistic fame

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

In November 1998, George Michael appeared on "Late Show With David Letterman" to promote his new greatest-hits collection - and to publicly address his arrest earlier that year for lewd conduct in a Beverly Hills restroom. The English pop star, pressed to explain what happened at Will Rogers Memorial Park, told Letterman he'd been a victim of police entrapment but acknowledged, "I'm no stranger to outdoor nooky."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on... 1 hr Christian Taliban 3
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 2 hr Momhearts 31
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 45
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr I despise most pe... 20,748
its a fact 7 hr afriend 4
Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood 10 hr Chase Private Client 2
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 13 hr Joan 1
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,315 • Total comments across all topics: 277,412,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC