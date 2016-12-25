George Michael dead at 53, pop singer was half of duo Wham! before successful solo career

George Michael , the English singer-songwriter who shot to stardom as a teen idol in the 1980s as half of the pop duo Wham! and went on to become one of the era's biggest pop solo artists with hits such as "Faith" and "I Want Your Sex," died over the Christmas holiday, the Associated Press has confirmed. He was 53. Michael, whose career was marred by a 1998 arrest for engaging in a lewd act in a Beverly Hills park restroom, died peacefully at home, said his publicist.

