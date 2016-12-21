Ex-Spice Girl Melanie Brown not daunt...

Ex-Spice Girl Melanie Brown not daunted by Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Melanie Brown a judge in the television series "America's Got Talent," arrives at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Brown will join "Chicago" on Broadway, playing jailed killer Roxie Hart starting Dec. 28. less FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, Melanie Brown a judge in the television series "America's Got Talent," arrives at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, ... more NEW YORK - Most women in their 40s facing the prospect of singing and dancing on Broadway eight times a week might ask to shorten their high heels just a smidge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beverly Hills Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 45 min TV Producer 35
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 4 hr Genl Forrest 39
its a fact 6 hr afriend 2
Sick of Liberal Left People & Celebrities! 7 hr afriend 2
Review: Fidelity Locksmith Services (Mar '16) 8 hr Miguel Brunelle 91
crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15) 11 hr yeesy 2
maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16) 16 hr afriend 87
See all Beverly Hills Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beverly Hills Forum Now

Beverly Hills Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beverly Hills Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Cuba
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Beverly Hills, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,384,645

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC