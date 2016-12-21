Debbie Reynolds rushed to hospital - media

Media have reported actress Debbie Reynolds has been taken to hospital a day after the death of her daughter actress Carrie Fisher. Photo: Reuters Debbie Reynolds, the leading lady of Hollywood musicals and comedies in the 1950s and 1960s including Singin' in the Rain , was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday , the day after her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, died, TMZ and E! News reported.

