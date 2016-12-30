Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood's secret gatekeeper
Debbie Reynolds sits on the throne from the 1955 movie "The Virgin Queen" in 2011, before an auction of items in her collection of memorabilia from classic movies. Debbie Reynolds sits on the throne from the 1955 movie "The Virgin Queen" in 2011, before an auction of items in her collection of memorabilia from classic movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Beverly Hills Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Obama would have WON
|20,753
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|TV Producer
|49
|Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati...
|11 hr
|EVille Ed
|2
|Kamala Harris' former campaign manager joins on...
|22 hr
|Christian Taliban
|2
|Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on...
|22 hr
|Momhearts
|31
|its a fact
|Wed
|afriend
|4
|Review: Electrical Services West Hollywood
|Wed
|Chase Private Client
|2
Find what you want!
Search Beverly Hills Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC