carrie-fisher-star-wars-episode-iv-a-...

10 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

According to our sister station KTLA, actress Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies, has died at age 60, a family spokesman confirmed. KTLA reports the information was first shared with People Magazine Tuesday morning.

