Carrie Fisher in a oestable condition,a mother Debbie Reynolds tweets
Carrie Fisher is in stable condition after suffering a cardiac event aboard a weekend flight from London to Los Angeles, her mother Debbie Reynolds said Sunday. "Carrie is in stable condition," Reynolds tweeted.
