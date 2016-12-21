Broken heart possible in death of Reynolds

In this Feb. 27, 1959, file photo, working long hours on the set of "Say One For Me," so she can fly to Spain and start another movie, actress Debbie Reynolds is visited at the studio by her children, Carrie, 2, and 1-year-old Todd. Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain" died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, according to her son Todd Fisher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.